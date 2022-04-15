Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

