Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 265.1% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $36,119,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

