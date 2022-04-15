Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PBAX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBAX. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

