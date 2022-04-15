Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.03) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.62) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.04).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 632.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 647.54. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.56%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,370.86). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,552.83). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

