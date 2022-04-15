Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) to report sales of $11.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $232.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

