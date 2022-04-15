Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,854. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 64.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 177,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 45.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

