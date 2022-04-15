Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

PIPR stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

