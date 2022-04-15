Piper Sandler Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of HP stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

