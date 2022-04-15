Piper Sandler Increases Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $17.60

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.25 to $17.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.