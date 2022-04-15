Piper Sandler Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $11.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $11.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.12.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

