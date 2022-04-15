Piper Sandler Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $20.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

