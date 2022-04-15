Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Planet 13 stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; home delivery services; and curbside pick-up services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.