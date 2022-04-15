PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will report $70.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.96 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $55.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $292.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.76 million to $296.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $319.22 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $335.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

AGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 701,705 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.