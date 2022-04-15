Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Average PT from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($15.12).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 491.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.77. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 15.06%. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

