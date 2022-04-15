Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €15.50 ($16.85) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Poste Italiane to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

