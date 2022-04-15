PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.24.
PostNL Company Profile (Get Rating)
