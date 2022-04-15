PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

PostNL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

