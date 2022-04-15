Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at CIBC

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of PDS opened at $82.37 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 17.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

