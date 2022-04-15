Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Short Interest Update

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PMGMW opened at $0.32 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Priveterra Acquisition (PMGMW)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.