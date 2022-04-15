Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of PCOR opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

