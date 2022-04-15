ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 443,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.