ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

