Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.