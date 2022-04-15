Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Up 290.2% in March

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 290.2% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Prospector Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 306,975 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Prospector Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,514,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 131,887 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospector Capital by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prospector Capital by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 391,470 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prospector Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 694,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

