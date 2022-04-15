Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 240.8% in March

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the March 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $10.22 on Friday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Get Prosus alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($125.98) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.40 ($49.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($132.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.