Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $22.09 on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

