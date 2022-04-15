PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

PureTech Health stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

