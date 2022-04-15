Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 364.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,503,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after buying an additional 452,459 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

