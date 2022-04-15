Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 364.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.33.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.