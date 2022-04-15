Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

