Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

NYSE APO opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,540,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

