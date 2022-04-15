Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

