Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.18.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

