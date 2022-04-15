Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

