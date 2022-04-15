Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

