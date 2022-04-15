Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Reduced by Analyst

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Well in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Well’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.77 on Friday. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $992.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.60.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.