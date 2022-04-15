Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Raised by Analyst

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE APO opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $81.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.
In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
