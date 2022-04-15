Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.58. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Berry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

