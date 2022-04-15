Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

