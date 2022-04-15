Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $96,542,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 454,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,264 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

