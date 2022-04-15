Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $96,542,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 454,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,264 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.