Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.55 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,525.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,634.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
