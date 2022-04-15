Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Lowered by Analyst

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle International in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

NYSE CCI opened at $192.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.12. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

