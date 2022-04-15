Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

NYSE:CCI opened at $192.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

