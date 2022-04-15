Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

