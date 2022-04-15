Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.