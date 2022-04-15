Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after buying an additional 629,335 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

