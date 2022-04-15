Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

