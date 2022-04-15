Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Decreased by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.79.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.01 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.82. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.97.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.