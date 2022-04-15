Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $31.69 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

