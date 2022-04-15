Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $31.69 EPS.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.
Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.