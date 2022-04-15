Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Increased by Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:SM opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.17 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

