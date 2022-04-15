Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By William Blair

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.40. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.