Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

